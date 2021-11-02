683 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 715,963 DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 715,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,124,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 2.49% of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 212.8% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 863,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 587,470 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter valued at about $10,354,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 147.9% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 748,800 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions stock remained flat at $$10.00 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 275,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,890. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.94. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

