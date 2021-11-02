Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Acquired by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,298 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,538,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after acquiring an additional 874,479 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,652,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,195,000 after buying an additional 477,844 shares during the period. South State Corp increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% in the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 1,686,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,657,000 after buying an additional 332,802 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $4,363,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 43.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 857,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,032,000 after buying an additional 261,206 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHYS traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $14.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,275. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

