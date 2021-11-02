Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Shares Bought by 22Nw LP

22Nw LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,429,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 653,968 shares during the period. Catalyst Biosciences accounts for 1.7% of 22Nw LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. 22Nw LP owned 4.56% of Catalyst Biosciences worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 22.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,651,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 304,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 43,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 217,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 336,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 28,563 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 15,502 shares during the period. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

CBIO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. 195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,036. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $103.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.02. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $7.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 1,399.58%. Research analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

