Paloma Partners Management Co Increases Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 253.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,839 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned about 0.05% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $7,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 134.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,734,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,448,000 after acquiring an additional 74,595 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 904.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $280.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded down $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $152.50. 3,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,460. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.53. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $179.12. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

