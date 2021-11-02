Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,425,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,791,000 after acquiring an additional 777,064 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 30,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,190,698,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $85.86. 64,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,735,478. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

