Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 110.6% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Generac by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Generac by 10.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at $4,202,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC stock traded down $15.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $490.00. 45,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,352. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $396.64. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.56 and a 12-month high of $510.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.59.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total transaction of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

