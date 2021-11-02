Paloma Partners Management Co Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.5% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR stock traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $313.42. 69,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,390,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $314.74 and a 200-day moving average of $286.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.36.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

