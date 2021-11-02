Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 0.8% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.96. 20,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,910. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.81. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $104.34 and a one year high of $171.32. The company has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus increased their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.39.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

