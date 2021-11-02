Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,430,000 after purchasing an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,843,000 after acquiring an additional 620,919 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,928,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 555,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,526,000 after purchasing an additional 367,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

KSU traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,920. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $175.45 and a one year high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $1,415,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total value of $2,669,915.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KSU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

