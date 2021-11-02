Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $4.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.66. The company had a trading volume of 22,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,520. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.90.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

