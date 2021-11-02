Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 31,319 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,319 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,254,036,000 after buying an additional 577,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,686,690 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,892,654,000 after acquiring an additional 527,815 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,864,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,601,166,000 after acquiring an additional 519,914 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,300,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,487,546,000 after purchasing an additional 240,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.36.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,571,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.75 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a market capitalization of $144.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

