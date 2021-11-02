Capital International Sarl Sells 1,219 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Capital International Sarl lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $10,285,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $49,089,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD opened at $125.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $128.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.58.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

