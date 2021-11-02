Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 710.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,863 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,631.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 390,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,570,000 after buying an additional 379,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 37.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,167,000 after buying an additional 305,170 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,845,000 after buying an additional 238,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,261,000 after buying an additional 200,388 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN opened at $105.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

