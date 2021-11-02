Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BEN opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71. Franklin Resources has a 12-month low of $18.95 and a 12-month high of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

In related news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.53% of Franklin Resources worth $84,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

