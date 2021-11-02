iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,584 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 46.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

EWY opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.80. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $65.69 and a 1 year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

