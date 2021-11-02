Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $54.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $107.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Chegg from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Chegg from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 18.64 and a quick ratio of 18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. Chegg has a 1-year low of $57.25 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.62.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.35% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 365.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chegg by 100.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chegg during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Chegg by 400.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

