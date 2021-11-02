PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Tops $18.62 on Exchanges

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 2nd. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for about $18.62 or 0.00029362 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.43 billion and $307.44 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00050779 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00219332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00012437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00093590 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00004339 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CAKE) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 237,986,318 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

