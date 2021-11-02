Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Up 77.7% This Week

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Rainicorn has a market cap of $57.29 million and $2.70 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 77.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00080967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00075256 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00104012 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,337.23 or 0.99875193 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.51 or 0.07017917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 461,844,903 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

