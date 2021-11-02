Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,193.30% and a negative return on equity of 42.42%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. On average, analysts expect Inovio Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $7.22. 19,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,414,425. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.48, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 185.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 830,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 539,469 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

