Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kforce updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.920-$1.000 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.92-1.00 EPS.

KFRC stock traded up $2.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,983. Kforce has a twelve month low of $34.62 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $233,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,808 shares of company stock worth $4,722,285. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kforce stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Kforce worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

