Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.820-$0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $403 million-$403 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.65 million.Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.160-$3.200 EPS.

Separately, BTIG Research cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.78.

NASDAQ IART traded up $4.11 on Tuesday, reaching $71.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,516. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $43.71 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $13,962,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

