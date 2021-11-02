SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,800 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 922,400 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 466,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
SPI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,120. SPI Energy has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SPI Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.
SPI Energy Company Profile
SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.
