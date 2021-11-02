SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 728,800 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 922,400 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 466,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

SPI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,120. SPI Energy has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SPI Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPI Energy by 18,531.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in SPI Energy in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.