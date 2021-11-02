Short Interest in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Decreases By 20.3%

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the September 30th total of 896,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in argenx by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in argenx by 59.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 12.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in argenx during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARGX shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays raised shares of argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James raised shares of argenx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $362.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ARGX traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $314.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,750. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $245.91 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.68.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.96) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that argenx will post -7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

