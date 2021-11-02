Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Update

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,900 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 110,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 200,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SCKT stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $6.22. 340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,201. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Socket Mobile alerts:

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 24.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Socket Mobile by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Socket Mobile by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Socket Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.