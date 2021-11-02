683 Capital Management LLC Buys 88,827 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,827 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC owned 0.65% of PROG worth $20,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in PROG by 373.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 53,726 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in PROG by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,968,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,735,000 after buying an additional 82,537 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in PROG by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after buying an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PROG during the second quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its position in PROG by 6.2% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 339,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,690,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PRG traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $41.92. 1,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,933. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.