Analysts Expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.84. NBT Bancorp reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $620,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,848,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBTB traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $37.54. 47 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,077. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.26%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

