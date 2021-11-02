683 Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,600,000 Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,921,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZAC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HZAC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:HZAC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.11. 278,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,272. Horizon Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22.

Horizon Acquisition Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

