LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will announce earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.55. LTC Properties posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $37.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

LTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 784.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 50,647 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 246,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after acquiring an additional 124,056 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $752,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45. LTC Properties has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $44.73. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

