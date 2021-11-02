Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Altius Minerals (ALS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Altius Minerals (TSE: ALS):

10/15/2021 – Altius Minerals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cormark.

10/15/2021 – Altius Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$20.00.

10/15/2021 – Altius Minerals was downgraded by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Altius Minerals had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$24.00 to C$25.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Altius Minerals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ALS stock traded down C$0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.27. 35,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,971. The company has a market capitalization of C$632.33 million and a P/E ratio of -3,054.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.67, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. Altius Minerals Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.74.

Get Altius Minerals Co alerts:

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$21.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.