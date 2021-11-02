Amalgamated Bank Buys 8,527 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Etsy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,940,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Etsy by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,788,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after acquiring an additional 384,654 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $243.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.09 and a 200 day moving average of $197.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.49 and a 12-month high of $255.76.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total value of $2,730,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,087 shares of company stock valued at $33,151,307. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.76.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

