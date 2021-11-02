683 Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

683 Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,571 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Provention Bio worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 152,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 597,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,856. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $20.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $410.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.97.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PRVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

