683 Capital Management LLC Invests $3.87 Million in Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)

683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 400,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000. 683 Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Provident Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Provident Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 37.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Provident Acquisition alerts:

PAQC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 38,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,426. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71.

Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Provident Acquisition Company Profile

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.