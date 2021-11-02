3G Capital Partners LP Has $25.52 Million Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

3G Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the quarter. Futu comprises 6.6% of 3G Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. 3G Capital Partners LP owned about 0.10% of Futu worth $25,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,045,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Futu by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 167,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after buying an additional 117,843 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Futu by 349.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 49,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FUTU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. BOCOM International lowered Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. CLSA started coverage on Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.21.

Shares of FUTU stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,310. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $204.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. The business had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

