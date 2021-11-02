22Nw LP Acquires 945,566 Shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI)

22Nw LP boosted its holdings in Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) by 44.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,086,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945,566 shares during the period. Armstrong Flooring accounts for about 5.1% of 22Nw LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. 22Nw LP owned approximately 0.14% of Armstrong Flooring worth $19,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 25.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 35.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 9.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Shares of Armstrong Flooring stock remained flat at $$2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 130,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,348. Armstrong Flooring, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $6.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $61.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.71.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

Featured Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.