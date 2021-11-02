Senior plc (LON:SNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 156.75 ($2.05).

SNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut shares of Senior to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 177 ($2.31) to GBX 137 ($1.79) in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Get Senior alerts:

SNR stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 156.80 ($2.05). The stock had a trading volume of 101,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,580. The firm has a market cap of £657.65 million and a PE ratio of -22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 48.20 ($0.63) and a 12-month high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 168.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 149.29.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.