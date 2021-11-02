3G Sahana Capital Management LP Sells 21,159 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

3G Sahana Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,597,344 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 21,159 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for 17.5% of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $148,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Comcast by 626.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 88,074 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 75,948 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $485,000. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.4% during the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 42,893 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth $723,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 3.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,532,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,906,000 after buying an additional 51,730 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.54.

CMCSA traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.07. 265,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,770,672. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.91. The company has a market cap of $238.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

