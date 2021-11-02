Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $8,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FN. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $600,145.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Fabrinet stock opened at $98.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.04. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $109.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

