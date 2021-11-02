3,166 Shares in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pentair by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,795,000 after buying an additional 228,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after purchasing an additional 510,073 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pentair by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,503,000 after purchasing an additional 29,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pentair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $73.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Research Partners lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.14.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

