$1.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tesla’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.92. Tesla reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesla will report full year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.54 to $6.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $10.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $734.55.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total transaction of $7,110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,347 shares of company stock worth $62,395,567 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $258,000. Mark Stevens raised its position in shares of Tesla by 62.1% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 773 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $26.82 on Friday, reaching $1,181.77. The company had a trading volume of 735,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,621,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 629.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tesla has a 1-year low of $392.30 and a 1-year high of $1,209.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $810.40 and its 200-day moving average is $710.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

