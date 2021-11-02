Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a payout ratio of 28.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

BHLB stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.28. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,753. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director David Brunelle acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at $183,349.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,768 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $6,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHLB. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.