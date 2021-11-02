B. Riley Raises Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Price Target to $19.00

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) had its target price upped by investment analysts at B. Riley from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.28% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

AINC stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,979. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.63. Ashford has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AINC. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ashford in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashford in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ashford by 43.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ashford by 66.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

