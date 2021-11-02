Short Interest in Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS) Decreases By 32.0%

Location Based Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBAS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decrease of 32.0% from the September 30th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 743,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LBAS stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Tuesday. 5,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,619. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Location Based Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Location Based Technologies Company Profile

Location Based Technologies, Inc designs, develops, and sells personal locator devices and services. Its product, the PocketFinder is a small, completely wireless, location device that enables users to locate a person, pet, vehicle or other valuable item at any time from almost anywhere. The company was founded by Scalisi F.

