Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Up 41.3% in October

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of KAO stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. 202,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,977. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. KAO has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

KAO Company Profile

Kao Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer and chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Chemical, and Others. The Consumer Products segment includes Cosmetics, Skin Care and Hair Care, Human Health Care, Fabric and Home Care Businesses. The Cosmetics business offers make-up products such as RMK, SUQQU, Primavista, COFFRET DOR, KATE, SENSAI, and Molton Brown.

