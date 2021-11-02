Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Up 41.3% in October

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of KAO stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. 202,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,977. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. KAO has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.60.
KAO Company Profile
Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number
Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.