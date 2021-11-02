SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Securities

Analysts at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SEIC. Truist started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.58.

Shares of SEIC opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.68. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $49.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.81.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

