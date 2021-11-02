Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Shoals Technologies Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.12 million. On average, analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

SHLS traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,038. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 1,412.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $16,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.