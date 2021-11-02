NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NSK had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPSKY traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.97. 15,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,528. NSK has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.24.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

