MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 16.21%.

MOFG traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $32.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,506. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $515.94 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

