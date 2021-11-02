Tufin Software Technologies (TUFN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Tufin Software Technologies has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. On average, analysts expect Tufin Software Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TUFN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.19. 143,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,705. The company has a market cap of $374.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.58. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tufin Software Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of Tufin Software Technologies worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

