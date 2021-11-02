MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will report $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. MicroStrategy reported earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $6.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $6.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MicroStrategy.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $529.44.

In other news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.42, for a total transaction of $7,064,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total transaction of $654,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,413,315 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 5.6% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

MSTR traded up $35.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $771.91. 12,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,991. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $668.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.50. MicroStrategy has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $1,315.00.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

