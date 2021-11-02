Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMBL. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMBL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Esports Entertainment Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 8.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $138.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.07. Esports Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.67.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 43.68% and a negative net margin of 157.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographic segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao, and United States.

